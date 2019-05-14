Home Business

Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi appointed additional director on Yes Bank board

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor R Gandhi has been appointed as additional director on the board of Yes Bank, the private lender said Tuesday.

The appointment is for a period of two years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier, Yes Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Gandhi was RBI Deputy Governor during April, 2014 and April, 2017.

Yes Bank's shares closed at Rs 156.15 apiece on the BSE, up 0.84 per cent over Monday.

