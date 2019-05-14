Home Business

Jet Airways shares plummet over 7 per cent amid continued uncertainty over bidders

The scrip tanked 7.42 per cent to close at Rs 129.10 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.44 per cent to Rs 122.10.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways Tuesday plunged over 7 per cent, its second day of decline, after the company's deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer (CFO) Amit Agarwal resigned.

The scrip tanked 7.42 per cent to close at Rs 129.10 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.44 per cent to Rs 122.10.

On the NSE, shares plummeted 7.33 per cent to close at Rs 128.90. In terms of volume, 22.14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over one crore shares were traded on the NSE.

Shares of Jet Airways had plummeted over 8 per cent Monday amid continued uncertainty over bidders.

"We wish to inform that Amit Agarwal, the deputy chief executive officer and CFO of the company, has resigned from service due to personal reasons, with effect from May 13," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

The airline seized operations temporarily around mid-April due to an acute liquidity crisis. Most of the airline's board members have also quit in last one month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp