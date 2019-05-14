Jet Airways shares plummet over 7 per cent amid continued uncertainty over bidders

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways Tuesday plunged over 7 per cent, its second day of decline, after the company's deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer (CFO) Amit Agarwal resigned.

The scrip tanked 7.42 per cent to close at Rs 129.10 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.44 per cent to Rs 122.10.

On the NSE, shares plummeted 7.33 per cent to close at Rs 128.90. In terms of volume, 22.14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over one crore shares were traded on the NSE.

Shares of Jet Airways had plummeted over 8 per cent Monday amid continued uncertainty over bidders.

"We wish to inform that Amit Agarwal, the deputy chief executive officer and CFO of the company, has resigned from service due to personal reasons, with effect from May 13," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

The airline seized operations temporarily around mid-April due to an acute liquidity crisis. Most of the airline's board members have also quit in last one month.