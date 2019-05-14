Maruti sets up skill training centre at Gujarat's ITI-Becharaji; plans to train over 7,000 students annually

Home Business

The centre has been set up as part of an initiative to impart relevant skill training and benefit youth from the growing automobile industry.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Tuesday said it has opened a skill training centre at ITI-Becharaji, in Gujarat, that can provide training to over 7,000 trainees annually.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Becharaji was set up in collaboration with Gujarat government and will be used to train and improve the level of technical education of ITI students in the state and effectively contribute to Skill India initiative, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The centre has been set up as part of an initiative to impart relevant skill training and benefit youth from the growing automobile industry.

It will help over 7,000 trainees become job ready, annually, the company said. The CoE will cater to students of ITI-Becharaji as well as students from other ITIs across Gujarat.

It will also be used to train shop floor employees from automobile and auto component makers in the state, the company added.

Spread over 11,800 sq ft, the CoE has a capacity to train 150 trainees per week. It is equipped with Maruti Suzuki basic training lab, safety simulation hop, finishing schools for weld shop, paint shop and assembly shop along with six class-rooms.

"The Centre of Excellence will help students from various trades to enhance their skill sets," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said adding that having the right skills is the key to employability.

"Automobile industry is one of the largest employment generating sector.

It is important students across the ITIs are imparted with the right skills and attitude to earn and sustain employment in the sector," he added.

MSI has has invested around Rs 4 crore to set up the facility and will continue to maintain and run it.

