Oriental logs Rs 201.50 cr profit

NEW DELHI: Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) posted a net profit of Rs 201.50 crore for the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, helped by a drop in bad loans, arrest of fresh slippages and growth in its retail loan portfolio.

The bank had reported a loss of Rs 1,650.22 crore in the corresponding period of the fiscal ended March 2018.

Total income grew to Rs 5,711.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter from Rs 4,689.12 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. On a yearly basis, the bank managed to return to profit after two fiscals.

