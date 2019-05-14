Home Business

Poor demand pulls down auto sales to eight-year low

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Monday, domestic PV sales declined 

Published: 14th May 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

People were stuck in traffic for hours near J C Road in Bengaluru on Monday

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Multiple factors including uncertainty around election results, high insurance costs and the liquidity crunch in the economy pulled down passenger vehicle (PV) sales for the month of April to an eight-year low. 

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Monday, domestic PV sales declined 17.07 per cent to 2,47,541 units in April from 2,98,504 units in the same period a year ago. 

Within passenger vehicles, the sale of passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans dropped 19.93 per cent, 6.67 per cent and 30.11 per cent, respectively.

Vishnu Mathur, director-general of Siam, said original equipment manufacturers undertook inventory correction in view of the poor demand.

He added the sentiment in the market is not good and consumers seem to have delayed their discretionary purchases till the elections are over. 

Not just PVs, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales also witnessed a notable decline in April. Two-wheeler sales dropped 16.36 per cent to 16,38,388 units last month compared with 19,58,761 units in April 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp