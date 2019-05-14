Sanjiv Puri is ITC chairman; Q4 profit at Rs 3,482 cr 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Sanjiv Puri, Managing Director of ITC, was on Monday elevated as Chairman cum Managing Director with effect from May 13. Puri, 56, had taken charge as MD in May last year, and prior to that, he was made a CEO in 2017. An alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and Wharton School of Business, Puri, who joined ITC in 1986, has held various positions within the company, overseeing FMCG, paperboards, agribusiness etc. Puri’s appointment as CMD follows the demise of Y C Deveshwar, who passed away on Saturday.

“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed the chairman of ITC Ltd. It is a responsibility that I accept with humility and with a deep resolve to build on the outstanding legacy nurtured over the years, further strengthen and build market leadership across all business segments whilst reinforcing ITC’s commitment to put nation first, always,” Puri said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company posted a profit of Rs 3,482 crore for the January-March quarter, up 18.7 per cent year-on-year, and its gross revenue rose 12.7 per cent on year to Rs 12,064 crore, driven by agribusiness, hotels and paperboards segments. Trading opportunities in oilseeds, wheat and coffee in agribusiness, higher volumes and improved realisation in paperboards led to robust growth in revenue. However, on the FMCG side, the company said the performance was “impacted by slowdown in consumption space due to tight liquidity conditions and sluggish demand, especially in rural markets”.

Commenting on the full-year performance, ITC said the expected pick-up in the FMCG industry after two years of sluggishness due to demonetisation and GST disappointed in the second half after a promising first half. The cigarette industry, it said, is under severe pressure due to the increase in taxes over the last five years, though there was stability in taxes during 2018-19 that provided some relief.

“It is pertinent to note that the tax incidence on cigarettes has nearly trebled between 2011-12 and 2017-18, on a comparable basis and cigarette taxes are effectively about 55 times higher than taxes on other tobacco products on a per kg basis. Excessive taxation has made legal, duty-paid cigarettes in India amongst the costliest in the world in terms of per capita affordability,” ITC said.

Revenue growth net of rebates and discounts for the fiscal year was 12.3 per cent on year at Rs 75,309 crore, driven mainly by agribusiness, branded packaged foods, education and stationery products, hotels and paperboards. Profit after tax for the year has grown 11 per cent at Rs 12,464 crore.