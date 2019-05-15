Home Business

Paytm Mall probe reveals up to Rs 10 crore fraud in its cashback system

The company, which reportedly engaged consultancy firm EY to conduct the audit, found out that some sellers were colluding with junior employees to earn cashbacks, he added.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Paytm Mall has unearthed a fraud of up to Rs 10 crore following a probe into a large percentage of cashbacks earned by small merchants and de-listed hundreds of sellers from its platform apart from sacking many employees.

Regarding the feasibility of businesses providing freebies, Paytm's chairman and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the cashback model is sustainable.

"After Diwali, what my team saw was that there were some small sellers who were getting large percentage of the cashbacks and we as a team asked our auditors to do a deeper audit," Sharma told reporters here.

The company, which reportedly engaged consultancy firm EY to conduct the audit, found out that some sellers were colluding with junior employees to earn cashbacks, he added.

The overall size of the fraud is in "double digits", which is "Rs 10 crore for sure", Sharma said.

However, in a late evening statement, a company spokesperson clarified quantum of the fraud would be less.

"We would like to clarify that the fraud detected was in the range of Rs 5-10 crore," the spokesperson said.

Sharma said actions against the wrongdoers are being taken.

These include de-listing "hundreds" of sellers to ensure there are only brand sellers on the platform and not the "mom-and-pop shops", he said adding that "tens" of employees have also been sacked.

While the number of sellers would reduce, such stringent actions will ensure "better ecosystem" for the consumers, he said.

Some employees of the Alibaba-backed company allegedly worked with third-party vendors and created fake orders to siphon off cashback offers, according to reports.

On the criticism of the cashback model making the business unfeasible, Sharma Tuesday said the business is "sustainable" but profitability may be some time away as it is spending more on on-boarding users and merchants currently.

"Paytm is actually net concluding positive, net of cashback, marketing promotions operating costs," he said, adding that it would not be profitable till its user base reaches 500 million from 300 million and merchant base swells to 40 million from the current 12 million.

The list of detractors of such model includes Aditya Puri, who led HDFC Bank to become the largest private sector lender in India.

In February 2017, he had said the companies that hold on to customers through cashbacks are loss-making and have "no future".

"I think wallets have no future. There is not enough margin in the payments business for the wallets to have a future," Puri said and also mentioned Paytm, which reported over Rs 1,500 crore loss in 2016, to illustrate.

Sharma also said a platform like Paytm earns both through the merchant discount rate paid for processing transactions and may get up to 15 per cent of the cover charge when a transaction like movie ticket sale happens, making it comfortable to offer the cashbacks.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a turnaround in his position, Sharma said players like Facebook-controlled WhatsApp are welcome on the payments landscape.

Sharma said his earlier opposition was when companies were not willing to comply with the Indian laws.

Similarly, on the e-commerce front, where its larger rivals Amazon and Flipkart have been complaining about a shift in laws which makes their position difficult, Sharma said any non-compliant entity should not have it easy.

"Law of the land remains fixed, people were escaping these. They were asked to stringently follow. They should have had known," he said.

He hinted that the company is not on the lookout for any fresh capital when asked about valuations for the next round of funding, and added that it continues to carry a war chest of money necessary for two years of growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paytm Paytm Mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp