Home Business

Sensex tumbles 204 points; Nifty ends below 11,200

After gyrating over 500 points, the 30-share BSE benchmark closed 203.65 points, or 0.55 per cent, lower at 37,114.88.

Published: 15th May 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex ended 203.65 points lower after a volatile session Wednesday as investors took money off the table amid mixed global cues.

After gyrating over 500 points, the 30-share BSE benchmark closed 203.65 points, or 0.55 per cent, lower at 37,114.88.

The index hit an intra-day low of 37,047.87 and a high of 37,559.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 65.05 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 11,157.

During the day, the gauge hit a low of 11,136.95 and a high of 11,286.80. Yes Bank and Tata Motors were the biggest losers in the Sensex pack, slumping 8 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HUL, Maruti, L&T, M&M, ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL too ended in the red, shedding up to 3.66 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance was the top gainer, spurting 4 per cent, followed by ITC, Kotak Bank, Infosys and TCS, ending up to 1.05 per cent higher.

According to experts, investors are not very aggressive as every rally is being used as an opportunity to book profits.

Market is also watchful of quarterly earnings and election verdict. Sustained foreign fund outflow too weighed on investor sentiment, they added. Foreign institutional investors net sold equities worth Rs 2,011.85 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,242.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Bourses in China, Japan and Korea ended in the green after US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China.

European stocks, however, opened on a weak note. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 70.33 against the US dollar intra-day.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.66 per cent lower at USD 70.77 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp