Home Business

US-China trade war could make iPhones 3 per cent more costly

To recoup the same profit on each iPhone sold as before, Apple would need to increase iPhone prices by a similar amount.

Published: 15th May 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: The ongoing trade-war between the US and China has caused Apple's iPhone production costs to rise as much as 3 per cent because of the new retaliatory tariffs imposed by Beijing.

"Tariffs on the device's Chinese-made batteries and other components would increase its manufacturing cost by 2 per cent to 3 per cent," Fortune quoted a Wedbush analyst Dan Ives as telling investors.

To recoup the same profit on each iPhone sold as before, Apple would need to increase iPhone prices by a similar amount.

"The price of an iPhone XS, for example, would rise from $999 to as much as $1,029," the report said.

According to Ives, Apple's costs could soar higher if the Trump administration follows through with a plan to add an additional $325 billion in tariffs to Chinese goods. If that happens, iPhones would cost an extra $120 each to produce.

Ives' estimates are just the latest by analysts about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war, the report added.

On May 10, that fight entered a new phase when President Donald Trump's administration announced $200 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports.

In response, China on Monday retaliated by announcing $60 billion in tariffs on US-produced batteries, coffee, and other products. Those tariffs would take effect on June 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
iPhones Apple iPhones US-China Trade War

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp