Home Business

50 per cent smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

Almost six per cent of smartphones sold globally had three or more rear camera sensors in March 2018.

Published: 16th May 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the "megapixel war" among smartphone companies heats up, 50 per cent of the smartphones sold globally will have three or more camera sensors by the end of 2021, a new report by Counterpoint Research has predicted.

In 2019, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are taking the battle a step ahead, with the triple camera set-up now becoming popular among the users.

Almost six per cent of smartphones sold globally had three or more rear camera sensors in March 2018.

This figure is likely to go up to 15 per cent by the end of 2019 and 35 per cent by the end of 2020.

"Similar to dual camera adoption trend, the triple camera fixture initially featured in the higher-priced smartphones. However, towards the end of 2018 and early 2019, even smartphones in the affordable premium and mid-tier price bands featured three or more cameras," said Hanish Bhatia, Senior Analyst, Devices and Ecosystem, Counterpoint Research.

More than 40 smartphones launched as of April this year had three or more cameras. Among these, 30 launches were in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019. Huawei and Samsung are leading the adoption.

The Huawei Mate and P series, the Samsung Galaxy A series, the new Galaxy flagships, and the Vivo V15/Pro are some of the existing models driving the triple (and more) camera sensor penetration.

Other OEMs, including Apple and OnePlus, would join the bandwagon later this year, said the report.

Smartphone players are expected to launch models with 64MP and more in the second half (H2) of 2019.

"In 2020, we expect smartphones with camera resolutions of 100MP and more. Google does not even have dual cameras in its flagship Pixel phones and was relying on the stellar image quality through software.

"However, with the premium segment increasingly adopting dual camera sensors, Google will be under pressure to integrate this into their upcoming flagships," Bhatia added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smart phones Mobile phones Phone cameras Camera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp