Adani to IOC, NSE penalises 250 firms

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has slapped fines on 250 companies listed on the exchange that includes some top corporates and public sector companies for non-compliance with listing agreements.

From private sector firms Adani Ports, IndiGo and Jet Airways to public sector companies like Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, a majority of the 250 companies have been fined for violation of Section 17, which pertains to composition of the Board in terms of appointment of executive and non-executive directors as well as women directors. The fines range from `2,000 to `4,50,000.

This is as per the May 3 circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on a standard operating procedure or a uniform approach for levying of fines in matters relating to non-compliance. As per the circular, If the non-compliance continues for two consecutive quarters, then NSE can shift the trading in securities of the companies to a specified category wherein trades shall take place on ‘Trade for Trade’ basis and subsequently suspend the trading of companies as per Annexure II of the circular.

NSE has issued notices and imposed fines after monitoring compliance of listing regulations for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the applicable quarter under the new circular. “After monitoring the compliance of listing regulations for all its listed entities, imposed fines and issued notices to non-compliant companies for quarter ended March 31, 2019 as per above mentioned SEBI circular,” NSE said in a release.

The companies have to put up NSE’s action before their boards and submit their comments to exchanges for dissemination. Under the circular, there is also penal action prescribed for freezing the entire holding of promoter and promoter group for non-compliance even at the first instance.

