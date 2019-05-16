Home Business

EU fines five major banks 1 billion euros for currency collusion

The European Commission fined Barclays, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Japan's MUFG Bank a total of 1.07 billion euros.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of European Union flag. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: The EU's powerful anti-trust authority on Thursday fined five major banks -- including Barclays and Citigroup -- for collusion in the massive foreign exchange currency market.

The European Commission fined Barclays, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Japan's MUFG Bank a total of 1.07 billion euros after finding that traders colluded to fix exchange rates using chat rooms, a statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Union Barclays Citigroup Royal Bank of Scotland JPMorgan Citigroup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp