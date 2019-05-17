Home Business

Centre to come up with transparent SOP to allocate Jet's foreign flying rights to other airlines

The airfares have risen dramatically on many international routes since Jet Airways suspended its operations on April 17.

Published: 17th May 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways planes

Jet Airways planes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With each of the Indian airlines vying for a maximum share of the Jet Airways' foreign flying rights, Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said Friday the ministry will create a transparent standard operating procedure (SOP) to allocate these rights on a temporary basis.

"We had asked airlines to confirm their requirement of (domestic) slots and (international) traffic rights. Their requests have been officially logged in. Our people will do an analysis now and we will evolve a transparent SOP based on which the rights will be given," Kharola said.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting -- which was focused on the temporary allocation of foreign flying rights of Jet Airways -- Friday morning with senior executives of the Indian airlines.

The airfares have risen dramatically on many international routes since Jet Airways suspended its operations on April 17.

The central government, therefore, is planning to allocate Jet Airways' international flying rights to other airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara.

Kharola said all airlines have made requests to get international flying rights.

"Air India always gets (international flying rights) on priority, and we have given them a few routes," he added.

He clarified that allocation of such rights would be temporary and subject to Jet Airways' revival.

With Jet Airways out of picture, Air India remains the only airline in the country that has wide-body aircraft to operate non-stop long-haul flights to areas such as Europe and the United States.

However, other Indian airlines have major international expansion plans and, therefore, each of them is trying to get maximum share of Jet Airways' foreign flying rights, a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.

The official added the Centre has already allocated 480 domestic slots -- out of 750 that were vacated due to Jet Airways' suspension of operations -- to other airlines.

Generally, after negotiation between two countries, a bilateral aviation framework is signed between them that specifies the maximum number of passengers one country's airlines can fly to another per week.

This weekly seat entitlement is termed as foreign flying rights.

Once the bilateral aviation framework is signed, both the countries are free to allocate foreign flying rights to their respective airline companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Airfares in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp