Home Business

L&T buys 13,440 shares of Mindtree, expands shareholding to 26.48 per cent

In all, the infrastructure major is eyeing up to 66 per cent stake in Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 croremarking the country's first-ever hostile takeover bid in the information technology industry.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Mindtree saw its revenue grow 29.7 per cent during the October-December period (Photo | mindtree.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday acquired 13,440 shares of Mindtree from the open market, as per a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, L&T had purchased around 20 per cent stake of V G Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day in Mindtree through a block deal for about Rs 3,210 crore, and has since topped that up with share purchases from the open market.

"Larsen and Toubro Ltd has acquired 13,440 equity shares (with a face value of Rs 10 each) of Mindtree Ltd on May 16, 2019," a Mindtree filing said. After the latest transaction, L&T's shareholding in Mindtree stands at 26.48 per cent.

The latest stock purchase was made at Rs 979.98 apiece.

On Thursday, L&T had acquired 8.86 lakh shares of Mindtree from the open market.

In all, the infrastructure major is eyeing up to 66 per cent stake in Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 crore -- marking the country's first-ever hostile takeover bid in the information technology industry.

L&T had proposed to buy additional stake in Mindtree through an open offer that was slated to begin on May 14 and close on May 27.

However, the open offer seems to have been postponed as the engineering major is yet to get nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Reports suggest that the offer could be delayed by a fortnight.

Shares of Mindtree ended at Rs 981.80 apiece on the BSE on Friday, 0.16 per cent higher than the previous closing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L&T Mindtree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp