Rugby is Rising in India Thanks to Borderless Appeal and International Competition

By Online MI

Rugby isn’t exactly the national sport of India. It lags distantly behind cricket, association football, field hockey, and other athletic contests for attention. Local media coverage of rugby may also leave something to be desired. Fans of the sport often find themselves hunting for links to favoured matches and quality recaps.

The times are changing, however, and rugby’s star in India is on the rise with spectators and participants. The Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has 24,000 registered players, over 7,000 of whom are female.

Still, rugby fever in India is a far cry from countries like Australia where millions follow the National Rugby League (NRL) and odds about the Grand Final winner are made even before the season begins each March.

All over the world rugby breaks down cultural barriers, soothes racial tensions and promotes gender equality.

And much of rugby’s unifying power in India and abroad is owed to international competition.

Why Rugby Matters

Rugby is a global phenomenon. While some sports grew stale to spectators because of leagues more interested in upholding tradition than pushing the envelope, elite rugby competitions are adept at honouring the past while looking forward.

Also, a number of sports enjoy popularity only in specific regions. Rugby transcends geography with tournaments that include a multitude of countries from north and south, east and west. In so doing, rugby is an ambassador of camaraderie the world over!

Let's take a look at some of those tournaments in greater detail.

The All India & South Asia Rugby Tournament

An entirely amateur series, the All India & South Asia Rugby Tournament has been played yearly since 1924 with the objective of increasing competitive rugby in the country. Given that rugby arrived in India a little later than it did in the northern hemisphere--about a hundred years later--this league encourages interest in the sport throughout the country, driving India towards inclusion in other leagues and producing some fabulous talent

Always a rugby barrier breaker, the tournament introduced women’s club competition in 2016.

The Indo Pacific Rugby Championship

This new championship tournament is set to launch fully in 2019, bringing with it a new international challenge and a chance to entice the youth into this great sport.

Governing bodies Rugby Australia and Indo Pacific Rugby are still fleshing out some of the details. We do know the tournament will run from March to June, won't affect the Super Rugby competition, and will support 'sister' teams so that internationally diverse cultures will be able to support each other.

The Indo Pacific Rugby Championship promises to be as much of a planetary celebration of rugby as it does a competition.

The Guinness Six Nations

Formerly the Six Nations Championship, this competition began in 1883 and is a yearly rivalry between England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France and Italy. One of the most established and traditional of competitive rugby leagues, Six Nations was formed due to the proximity of the participating countries and their shared love of the sport.

Six Nations is not completely exclusive, however. In 2000, the tournament expanded from five countries to include Italy, hinting that other countries are welcome provided they share the rugby fever.

The 2020 Four Nations Series

This tournament boasts a more complex format deliberately designed to invite countries from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Four teams from each hemisphere will play in the 2020 Four Nations Series. The north will be represented by England, France, Papua New Guinea and Fiji. Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Samoa will compete for the south.

The hosting location for the Four Nations series is yet to be determined, but you can follow Rugby League Planet for updates.

The Rugby World is Growing

With the establishment of new tournaments and the expansion of the old ones, the world of competitive rugby is getting steadily larger as the years go by. It will be exciting to see what the future holds for this much-cherished sport in India and beyond.