AI can deal with social sector issues: Niti Aayog

Published: 18th May 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Central thinktank Niti Aayog this week has asked both the central and state governments  to examine and identify key areas where artificial intelligence (AI) may be used to resolve long standing problems in health, education and agriculture.

“I write to request you to identify key projects where AI can be developed to solve problems affecting the health sector that you wish to drive forward,” NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in a letter to the states and central ministries. Niti Aayog had identified five sectors — healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities and infrastructure and smartmobility and transportation — for more focused government involvement to promote adoption of AI.

According to Niti Aayog, AI has the potential to add up to $15.7 trillion to the global GDP by 2030, making it the biggest commercial opportunity. As for India, the think tank believes that an incremental $957 billion could be added to the GDP by 2035 by adopting AI, boosting India’s annual growth by 1.3 percentage points by 2035. 

“Niti Aayog has a team that works on the AI programme and I would like to extend all help in providing necessary support, connecting to the concerned stakeholders...,” Kant wrote. In June 2018, Niti Aayog had released the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence which is aimed at positioning India as a trailblazer for emerging economies. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech for 2018-19 had granted Niti Aayog the responsibility to develop the National Programme for AI, aimed at leveraging AI for inclusive economic growth and social development. 

