Home Business

Air India set to add two new flights to Dubai from June 1

Currently, Air India operates two flights to Dubai: a B787 plane from Delhi and an Airbus A320 aircraft from Mumbai.

Published: 18th May 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the grounding of Jet Airways significantly affecting the number of passengers flying from the country to Dubai, leaving many international slots vacant, national carrier Air India has announced that it will add two more flights to Dubai from June 1. While one flight will be added from Delhi, the other one will operate from Mumbai.

The decision by Air India to increase its operations in one of the most lucrative routes comes after the Central government started allocation of Jet Airways’ international traffic rights to other airlines for a temporary period. The government had earlier said that it will give priority to Air India while allocating such rights.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, earlier this week, decided to allot about 5,700 weekly seats to Air India, out of Jet Airways’ unused quota on the lucrative India-Dubai route. Besides this, Air India was also promised over 5,000 seats on India-Qatar route, besides about 4,600 additional seats to and from London.

Currently, Air India operates two flights to Dubai: a B787 plane from Delhi and an Airbus A320 aircraft from Mumbai. The India-Dubai route, owing to its connection with high business activity as well as popular holiday destinations, always remains high in demand.

In recent times, private carrier SpiceJet has increased its operations in a similar sector, while it is learnt that IndiGo has also shown a keen interest in flying more seats on the India-Dubai route.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Air India Civil Aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp