Dr Reddy’s net profit jumps 44% in Q4, 92% for FY2018-19  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net profit shot up 44 per cent at Rs 434 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, against Rs 302 crore during the same period last financial year. Total revenue surged 14 per cent at Rs 4,016 crore, compared to Rs 3,535 crore a year ago. For the full fiscal 2018-19, the firm’s net profit rose 92 per cent at Rs 1,880 crore, alongside revenue that grew by 8 per cent at Rs 15,385 crore.

According to Dr Reddy’s CEO and co-chairman GV Prasad, the year gone by saw a significant turnaround in the company’s financials, besides making steady progress on the quality front. The company launched 20 products in FY19 and expects to launch an equal number or more in the current fiscal, some of which will drive growth in the US, its largest market.

However, the company’s R&D spend reduced to 10 per cent of revenue in FY19 from 13 per cent in FY18, though Saumen Chakraborty, the company’s president, CFO and global head (HR), maintained that Dr Reddy’s will continue to build complex generics, bio-similars and differentiated products pipeline. Speaking to analysts later in the day, COO Erez Israeli said the R&D spend will be lower on proprietary products this fiscal, as the company focuses on bio-similars and global generics for markets other than North America and including China. Revenue from proprietary products registered a growth of 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy’s revenue from India rose 12 per cent at Rs 2,620 crore, riding on the back of the growth in base business and new launches. Even within the global generics segment, India sales drove overall growth at 8 per cent, while revenues from North America remained flat. Income from the emerging markets surged 28 per cent at Rs 2,890 crore driven by 21 per cent growth in Russian markets.

The European market continued to be grim as price erosion reduced by revenue 4 per cent at Rs 790 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face of Rs 5 each for FY19, subject to shareholders’ approval.