Home Business

FIR against Amazon over products with images of Hindu gods

A complaint was made at the Sector 58 police station for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, the police said.

Published: 18th May 2019 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police on Friday registered a case against e-commerce giant Amazon for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments" after rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods were available for sale on its US website.

An online campaign to "boycott Amazon" was initiated by several social media users Thursday over the issue, with an Amazon spokesperson saying all sellers must follow the company's selling guidelines and those who do not comply will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.

"The products in question are being removed from our store," the spokesperson added.

READ | Amazon faces boycott call after doormats with images of Indian deities go on sale

A complaint was made at the Sector 58 police station for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, the police said.

"The foreign-based company regularly puts up products on its website which hurts the sentiments of Hindus. This may lead to communal tension in our country anytime.

"Hence, it's a request to take strict action against the company so that such incidents are not repeated and Hindus can live with their pride and dignity peacefully," complainant Vikas Mishra said.

Circle Officer, Noida 2nd, Piyush Kumar Singh said the FIR has been registered under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code -- promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

"The matter is being probed," he added.

In 2017, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had received several complaints about Amazon selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image.

There were also reports of Amazon Canada selling on its platform doormats depicting Indian flag.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Doormats Boycott Amazon FIR Hindu gods

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rakesh
    They were under fire last year for doing the same thing with Sikh gurus
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp