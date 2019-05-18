Home Business

Govt invites bids for strategic sale of IMPCL, 15% stake in RITES

The Expressions of Interest have to be submitted by June 10, 2019, according to a government notice.

Published: 18th May 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Regardless of the outcome of the ongoing general elections, the Department of Disinvestment has invited bids for strategic sale of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd as well as offload 15 per cent stake in railway public sector undertaking RITES Ltd.The Central government is seeking bids to sell its 98.11 per cent stake in the Almora-based pharma company, which was into manufacturing of both generic and Ayurvedic drugs.

The Expressions of Interest have to be submitted by June 10, 2019, according to a government notice. Officials said the drug maker has been lying shut for some time, but could be of interest to both Indian and multinationals interested in entering the field of Ayurveda.The strategic sale, if accomplished, would be the first in this financial year. “Sell off of a shut down PSU would be something which very few people will object to,” officials said.

The government has also sought applications from merchant bankers, who will manage an issue for disinvesting 15 per cent of its equity in RITES. “The Government of India intends to disinvest 15 per cent paid-up equity capital of RITES Ltd out of its shareholding of 87.40 per cent, through ‘Offer for Sale of shares by promoters through the stock exchanges as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Rules and Regulations’,” an announcement by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

In 2017-18, the Centre sold some 12.60 per cent stake in RITES through an initial public offer. It currently holds some 87.40 per cent. Officials said the actual follow-on public offer would take place in July.
Officials said the RITES disinvestment would bring down government holding to 72.4 per cent and public holding to a little over 25 per cent, which is the SEBI norm for minimum public holding of a listed company. A portion of the RITES offering may be given to employees, officials indicated.

With the proposed disinvestment of 3 crore shares, the Central government’s shareholding will come down to 72.4. This will be in line with SEBI norms on minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent. During FY 2018-19, RITES paid an interim dividend of `175 crore on a share capital of just `200 crore. 

sell-off
The Indian Medicines Phar-maceutical Corporation has been shut for some time, but it would be of interest to those who seek an entry into the field of Arurveda 

