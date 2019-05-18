Home Business

Indian Hotels, GIC to invest Rs 4K cr to buy luxury hotels

In February 2018, Indian Hotels had outlined ‘Aspiration 2022’, a development strategy to drive its inventory growth and become less ownership-driven.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited, which runs the popular Taj luxury hotel chain, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), under which GIC will acquire hotels in India.
Under the investment framework, the companies will put in capital to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore over a period of three years and GIC will acquire fully operational hotels mainly in the luxury, upper upscale and upscale segments in India.

Indian Hotels said the framework will allow GIC to pursue acquisitions in an asset-light format. As per the deal, Indian Hotels will make 30 per cent equity contribution and the balance will be contributed by GIC over a period of three years. The acquisitions will be housed in a separate Special Purpose Vehicle, with its own funding. The hotels acquired within the framework will be managed by Indian Hotels under its marquee brands such as Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, The Gateway, Ginger and TajSATS.
“This collaboration is in line with ‘Aspiration 2022’ and our vision to scale up, create greater enterprise value and make Indian Hotels Limited South Asia’s most iconic and profitable hospitality company,” said Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels.

“As a long-term investor, we are confident about the outlook of India’s hospitality sector. We look forward to working closely with established partners such as Indian Hotels Limited to pursue attractive opportunities and capture the sector’s growth potential,” said Kok Sun Lee, chief investment officer of GIC Real Estate. GIC has over $100 billion in assets in over 40 countries.

