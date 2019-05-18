Home Business

NSE to challenge SEBI rulings in co-location case

Earlier, SEBI had directed it to carry out an investigation, including forensic examination by independent external agencies in respect of certain aspects of NSE's co- location facility.

Published: 18th May 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Largest stock bourse NSE on Friday said it will soon move the Securities Appellate Tribunal against SEBI rulings in the co-location case as there are "strong grounds" to challenge the orders.

In April, SEBI directed the exchange to disgorge profits worth over Rs 1,000 crore and imposed a six-month ban on launching new derivative products besides action against other entities, including some current and former officials.

The watchdog had passed five separate orders, together running into 400 pages, related to the co-location case, wherein some entities allegedly got preferential access in high frequency trading. " The company believes that it has strong grounds to contest the above orders including monetary liability (including from adjudication proceedings) raised by SEBI," the NSE said.

"The company intends to file appeals before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the orders passed by SEBI," the exchange said in its annual accounts statement signed by its MD and CEO Vikram Limaye.

Earlier, SEBI had directed it to carry out an investigation, including forensic examination by independent external agencies in respect of certain aspects of NSE's co- location facility. Pending completion of the investigations, all revenues emanating from the co-location facility with effect from September 2016 were being transferred to a separate bank account.

Accordingly, Rs 2,258.71 crore has been transferred to a separate bank account and invested as of March 31. In the books of accounts, these investments along with accruals have been shown under restricted/earmarked investments and bank balances. The bourse has not made any provision for any liability because of SEBI order, NSE said.

Three current executives of the exchange and former chief executive Ravi Narain have received interim stay from the tribunal on SEBI orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI NSE co location case NSE vs SEBI NSE SEBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp