Reliance Cap repays NCDs worth Rs 650 cr

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns that Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital may be unable to service its debt obligations, the firm on Friday stated that it has repaid Rs 650 crore worth of non-convertible debentures (NCD) on time. 

In a brief one-line statement, the company said, “Reliance Capital repays Rs 650 crore of NCDs that were due today (Friday).” While the company did not disclose to whom these payments were due, sources say they were primarily held by banks. 

Reliance Capital’s subsidiaries have faced a series of ratings downgrades from credit rating agencies like ICRA and CARE Ratings. In late April, CARE Ratings downgraded Reliance Home Finance ratings: from BBB+ credit watch to C Stable for NCDs and from BBB+ to Care D for its long term debt programme. ICRA had on the same day downgraded Rs 1,200 crore commercial paper ratings from A2 to A4 following downgrade of various instruments of Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries. Reliance Home Finance in a regulatory filing had called the credit rating action by the rating agencies “completely unjustified and inappropriate”. 

The group is looking to pare debt by monetising core and non-core assets through a series of planned stake sales and exits. For instance, it had said in February that it will exit the mutual fund business. The company this week has also said that it has invited Nippon Life Insurance to acquire up to 42.88 per cent stake held by Reliance Capital in their joint venture, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

