Home Business

Startup funding shows no signs of a slowdown

First quarter of 2019 records phenomenal 39 per cent annual increase in funds raised

Published: 18th May 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

startup

Image for representational purpose only

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

Funding for startups is showing no signs of slowing down, instead even getting a dash of glamour from Bollywood stars to boot. 

According to Indian Tech Startup Funding’s latest report, funding in the first quarter of 2019 (January-March) saw a phenomenal 39 per cent increase at $3.42 per cent from $2.46 billion during the same period a year ago. However, sequential growth stood at a pedestrian 5 per cent. Nevertheless, it’s a strong indicator for the ecosystem, as total funding had been declining since Q2 2017. 

2019 also saw a bevy of Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Suniel Shetty, and Arjun Kapoor backing startups, while experts anticipate more actors to follow suit in the coming quarters. 
As for sectors, e-commerce once again took the pole position, emerging as the highest funded sector for five consecutive years.  

Among investors, Sequoia Capital stood out as the most active venture capitalist during the first quarter, having participated in 12 funding deals, followed by Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners with 8 deals each. Other players like Accel Partners India saw enthusiastic participation with 6 deals, according to Ankan Das, Head, DataLabs, Inc42.

While seed stage funding deals during the first quarter grew by 13 per cent compared to the previous quarter — a relief, since deals in this stage have fallen significantly since 2018. However, despite the rise in the number of deals, the average funding amount continued to fall for the second consecutive quarter, declining by 5 per cent in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. 

As for bridge funding, the first quarter of each year usually sees a higher volume of bridge funding deals compared to other quarters. This could be attributed to startups wanting to extend their runway in the last quarter of the financial year. In Q1 2019, the amount grew significantly, recording a growth of 184 per cent, according to Das. 

Similarly, growth stage funding registered an increase of 69 per cent as against the previous quarter. While the amount of funding has been increasing, the number of deals in this stage has been falling since Q3 2018. In Q1 2019 too, the number of deals fell by 10 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Finally, late stage funding which has been on a decline since Q3, 2018 continued its downward trajectory with a 17 per cent dip compared to the previous quarter. However, late stage funding in Q1 has historically been low compared to rest of the year.

Meanwhile, the Centre has proposed setting up ‘India Startup Fund’ with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore to support high technology startups. It also proposed a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore as part of incentives under the vision document ‘Startup India Vision 2024’, which was prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. It aims to set up 50,000 new startups and create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs by 2024.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
startup Indian Tech Startup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp