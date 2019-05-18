Home Business

Yes Bank to claw back Rs 1.44 crore bonus from ex-MD Rana Kapoor

The central bank cited serious lapses in corporate governance and a poor compliance culture at Yes Bank as reasons for denial of extension to Kapoor.

Published: 18th May 2019 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a rare move, Yes Bank will claw back Rs 1.44 crore bonus paid to its founder and former chief Rana Kapoor following RBI's directions. Yes Bank, which is grappling with bad loan issues, has come under the scanner of the Reserve Bank for weak corporate governance.

Kapoor is one of the founders and promoters of Yes Bank, which started operations in 2004. He still owns 4.32 per cent stake in the bank (as of March 2019). It is to be noted that RBI had denied extension to Kapoor in October last year following regulatory issues.

The central bank cited serious lapses in corporate governance and a poor compliance culture at Yes Bank as reasons for denial of extension to Kapoor. "Further, in accordance with the directions of RBI, the Board of Directors of the Bank had considered and approved clawback of 100 per cent of performance bonus paid to Rana Kapoor for FY 2014-15 and FY 2015-16 net of taxes," Yes Bank said in its annual report released on Thursday. "The amount of Bonus subjected to clawback was Rs 62,17,823 for FY 2014-15 and Rs 82,45,416 for FY 2015-16. For FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18, the Bank has not paid any bonus to Rana Kapoor," it said.

Kapoor drew a salary of Rs 6.48 crore for the ten months he served as MD and CEO before his tenure ended in January 2019. Yes Bank hired Ravneet Singh Gill as Kapoor's successor at an annual package of Rs 6 crore.

Meanwhile, the RBI has appointed former deputy governor R Gandhi as an additional director on the board of the bank. Many analysts see this as a precautionary move in view of the lender's weak capital position and stress in the balance sheet.

Macquarie Research said even in the past, RBI had appointed additional directors to the boards of banks like Dhanlaxmi Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB). Both the banks have performed poorly and are in a beleaguered state. "Many investors are fearing that there could be more skeletons in the closet of Yes Bank, due to which RBI has taken this action.

In our view, while there are problems in the bank, and balance sheet looks stressed with the capital position being weak, the move by RBI could be a precautionary move as Yes Bank is much larger than banks like Dhanlaxmi or LVB and any failure here could have serious systemic implications," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rana Kapoor Yes Bank Rana Kapoor payment Yes bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp