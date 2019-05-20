Amul to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across country from Tuesday

Home Business

The new price will come into effect on all six brands being sold in major markets of Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kolkata, Uttaranchal, Maharasthra and other states.

Published: 20th May 2019

Amul

Managing director RS Sodhi with Amul products (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dairy major Amul said Monday it will increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and other states from Tuesday due to an increase in production cost.

Milk prices were last revised two years back in March 2017, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the Amul brand, said in a statement.

The new price will come into effect from May 21 onwards and on all six brands being sold in major markets of Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kolkata, Uttaranchal, Maharasthra and other states, the GCMMF said in a statement.

The revised price of 500 millilitre (ml) pack of 'Amul Gold' in Ahmedabad will be Rs 27, 'Amul Shakti' at Rs 25, 'Amul Taaza' at Rs 21 and 'Amul Diamond' at Rs 28, it said.

There has been no change in cow milk prices in Gujarat, the cooperative added.

"This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has happened after a gap of two years with an aim to provide remunerative milk purchase price to our milk producers owing to drop in milk production and increase in cost of production," GCMMF said.

Considering increase in the cost of milk production, all member milk unions of Gujarat have increased milk purchase price by a minimum of Rs 30-50 per kg fat (5-8 per cent) over the last few months, it said.

 

