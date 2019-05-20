Master the art of  investing in Art

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

Icouldn’t draw a straight line to save my life, while at school. And hence, later in life, when as a wealth manager, I was confronted with queries on Art as an investment, I had to educate myself in a hurry. On the investment dynamics of Art, mind you, and not Art itself.

While I still cannot claim to have any artistic pretensions, with effort and through practice, I have picked up the nuances of the ‘Art of Investing in Art’.

To start with, one can simply walk into an art gallery to get a feel of things. Galleries keep a cross-section of works and you get a variety to choose from. Since they charge fairly handsome commissions, their prices are inevitably higher than what one would find in an artist’s studio. Notably, in this segment, there is no regulator that takes it upon itself to decide what fair compensation is.

And my finding was that the Art investor is none the worse for it. After all, it is often well worth the additional expenditure for an inexperienced art buyer as they screen an artist’s work before placing it in their gallery. In short, it protects you against the danger of ending up with entirely worthless works of art.

There is a traditional school of thought that, in an artist’s portfolio, oil on canvas commands the highest price, followed by water colours, pastels, sketches and drawings, and then graphics and etchings. However, this is merely a thumb-rule. To gain greater expertise, one would need to have a finger on the pulse of the art world. One must also interact as often as possible with art dealers and critics, besides visiting galleries frequently.

Some of the basic questions to be asked before investing in a painting are:

(1) How long has the artist been painting or sketching?

(2) How many exhibitions have she/ he held?

(3) How well does her/ his work sell?

(4) Has she/he picked up awards at any level?

These basic questions could well be the filter that provides invaluable pointers to a future best-selling artist.

For those who understand stock markets, the best example to cite would be that established painters like M F Husain, Ganesh Pyne and F N Souza are like blue-chips whose work will continue to appreciate steadily.

If you thought that makes selection easy as in the case of blue-chip stocks at the bourses, not everyone can afford them. Also, the big names in the art world may have probably reached their peak prices, which are unlikely to appreciate significantly. There are several good artists today whose works have been picked up for a lot less by collectors who got in early.

More on that in this very column, next fortnight. And till then, happy gallery-visiting.

