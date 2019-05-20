Home Business

Rupee rises 79 paise to 69.44 vs USD as market welcomes exit poll results

Forex traders said investors welcomed the exit poll results that predict a thumping majority for the current BJP-led government.

Published: 20th May 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 79 paise to 69.44 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday after exit poll results suggested another term for the ruling NDA government, even as crude oil prices firmed up.

Sentiments were also buoyed by positive opening in domestic equities. The rupee opened at 70.36 the interbank forex market, then gained further ground to touch 69.44 per dollar, displaying gains of 79 paise against the greenback.

READ| Sensex zooms 942 points as exit polls predict BJP-led NDA's return

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 70.23 against the US dollar. Foreign funds pulled out Rs 1,057.82 crore in the capital markets on a net basis Thursday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 718.11 points, or 1.89 per cent, to quote at 38,657.65, while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,615, up 207.85 points, or 1.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 73.28 per barrel higher by 1.48 per cent.

TAGS
Sensex Exit polls Rupee rate Dollar rate

Comments

