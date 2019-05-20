Home Business

Suzuki Motorcycle launches Gixxer SF 250 at Rs 1.7 lakh

Gixxer SF is one of Suzuki's flagship products in India and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzuki's much-loved brand presence in the country

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India Monday launched Gixxer SF 250 - a sport touring bike, priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company also introduced an upgraded version of its 155-cc bike Gixxer SF tagged at Rs 1.09 lakh.

"Gixxer SF is one of Suzuki's flagship products in India and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzuki's much-loved brand presence in the country," Suzuki Motorcycle India PVT Ltd (SMIPL) Company Head Koichiro Hirao said in a statement.

There is an increase in demand in the domestic market for premium products, especially above 200cc engine displacement, SMIPL vice-president Devashish Handa said.

"With this new launch, Suzuki will be able to further enhance its presence in the premium motorcycle segment in the country," he added.

 

