Suzuki Motorcycle launches Gixxer SF 250 at Rs 1.7 lakh
Published: 20th May 2019 07:56 PM | Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:56 PM
NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India Monday launched Gixxer SF 250 - a sport touring bike, priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The company also introduced an upgraded version of its 155-cc bike Gixxer SF tagged at Rs 1.09 lakh.
A new legend is born today from the house of the Hayabusa and GSX R. Introducing the new Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer SF. #BornOfGreatness #SuzukiIndia #AmGixxer pic.twitter.com/aqR8h08QUV— Suzuki India (@suzuki2wheelers) May 20, 2019
"Gixxer SF is one of Suzuki's flagship products in India and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzuki's much-loved brand presence in the country," Suzuki Motorcycle India PVT Ltd (SMIPL) Company Head Koichiro Hirao said in a statement.
There is an increase in demand in the domestic market for premium products, especially above 200cc engine displacement, SMIPL vice-president Devashish Handa said.
"With this new launch, Suzuki will be able to further enhance its presence in the premium motorcycle segment in the country," he added.