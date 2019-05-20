Home Business

Zomato offers discounts on food orders if you predict next PM

The company had earlier provided a similar offer called Zomato Premier League to users who correctly predicted winners of the IPL matches.

Published: 20th May 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato, Uber

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Online food delivering platform Zomato has rolled out a new offer wherein customers need to predict the country's next prime minister ahead of the final counting on May 23 and win caskbacks on food orders.

Called "Zomato Election league", the offer promises cashbacks to customers who guess the next prime minister correctly, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company had earlier provided a similar offer called Zomato Premier League (ZPL) to users who correctly predicted winners of the IPL matches.

"Users will get a base 40 per cent discount every time they order and 30 per cent cashback if their predictions are true," said the company.

Anyone can order and predict as many times until May 22 and will get cashback for the number of times their predictions are true.

"These credits will keep getting added to your wallet once the next PM is elected,' said the company, adding that over 320,000 people have participated in more than 250 cities in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato prime minister Zomato Election league

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp