Home Business

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs, 10 per cent of global salaried staff 

Ford has been phasing out most sedan models in the United States as more consumers have opted for pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Ford logos are seen at the assembly line of the Ford car factory of Saarlouis. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Ford plans to cut 7,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global salaried workforce, as part of a reorganization as it revamps its vehicle offerings, the company said Monday.

The downsizing will involve some layoffs and reassignments of white-collar staff and should be complete by the end of August, a Ford spokeswoman said.

Ford has been phasing out most sedan models in the United States as more consumers have opted for pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.

The move, which began last year and follows some job cuts announced earlier in other regions, will lead to 800 layoffs in North America in total, including about 500 this week, said Ford spokeswoman Marisa Bradley.

The company has yet to determine all of the specifics in other regions, she said.

The actions, expected to save about $600 million a year, come as Ford ramps up investment in electric cars and autonomous driving technology, eyeing future growth in those businesses even as current profitability is tied closely to sales of conventional vehicles in North America, including its best-selling F-150 pickup trucks.

"To succeed in our competitive industry, and position Ford to win in a fast-changing future, we must reduce bureaucracy, empower managers, speed decision making, focus on the most valuable work and cut costs," Chief Executive Jim Hackett said in an email to employees.

Ford had 199,000 employees, including unionized workforce, at the end of 2018, down from 202,000 a year earlier, according to securities filings.

Ford in March announced it would eliminate more than 5,000 jobs in Germany.

Bradley said Monday's figures included salaried staff in Germany affected by that move but that some of the figures in the German announcement related to hourly staff.

Ford also previously announced moves to exit the commercial heavy truck business in Brazil, restructure its Russia operations and cease production at two plants in that country while ending production at a plant in Bordeaux, France.

Ford had signalled it expected significant job cuts in April 2018 when it announced it would phase out several small models in North America.

"As we have said, Ford is undergoing an organizational redesign process helping us create a more dynamic, agile and empowered workforce while becoming more fit as a business," Bradley said.

"We understand this is a challenging time for our team but these steps are necessary to position Ford for success today and yet preparing to thrive in the future.

" General Motors has also undertaken job cuts over the last year for similar reasons, announcing plans to shutter seven plants worldwide, including five in North America.

The GM announcement drew heavy criticism from US and Canadian politicians, including US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, GM said it was in talks to sell an Ohio plant to Workhorse, a Cincinnati-based company that focuses on producing electric delivery vehicles.

Shares of Ford fell 0.7 per cent to $10.22 in midday trading.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ford workforce sport utility vehicles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp