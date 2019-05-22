Home Business

Companies re-designing job roles due to changing industry trends: Survey

As organisations are rapidly adopting technology to streamline processes and make them more efficient, traditional job roles are undergoing massive transformation, the survey noted.

By PTI

MUMBAI: With traditional jobs undergoing a transformation, companies are now re-designing job roles to accommodate changing industry dynamics, according to a survey.

Nearly half (47 per cent) of senior HR professionals are predicting a skills shortage in the country in the near future and, as a result, over one-third (37 per cent) are focusing on making changes in job descriptions to swiftly adopt changing trends, according to the survey by job portal Shine.com. It did the survey among HR professionals from various sectors on its own platform.

"As new job roles enter the market, we are already seeing job descriptions evolve. Skills which wouldn't typically be found in the same role earlier are now being combined to create more multi-dimensional profiles," Shine.com CEO Zairus Master said.

Hence, he said, the traditional resume formats are now becoming irrelevant. He further said job seekers will need to amplify the appeal of their resumes by highlighting the relevant job skills that they possess.

For instance, data entry professionals will now need to acquire data science skills to be able to land high-value jobs.

"At this juncture, up-skilling or re-skilling is a good option for professionals looking to augment their career growth trajectory," he added.

More than half (54.05 per cent) of the HR professionals surveyed said they will invest in large scale re-skilling in their organisations, it said.

Further, until the skills of the workforce are aligned with business goals, 38.04 per cent of the respondents will focus on developing a rewards strategy to attract and retain gig economy workers, the survey said.

However, since re-skilling is a relatively gradual process, the focus of organisations will remain on revamping job profiles and hiring professionals who can fulfill these multi-faceted job roles that are more demanding and skill-based than ever before, the survey added.

