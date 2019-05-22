Home Business

Day after exit poll euphoria, reality check for markets

Equities, after a historic rise after the exit poll predictions that continued into Tuesday’s opening, underwent a reality check after profit-booking eroded part of the gains.

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stock market

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Equities, after a historic rise after the exit poll predictions that continued into Tuesday’s opening, underwent a reality check after profit-booking eroded part of the gains. Nifty touched a new high of 11,883 on Tuesday before trending lower to close at 11,709, down 1 per cent (119.15 points). Sensex too hit an intraday and record high of 39,571 but ended close to a per cent lower at 38,969.

ALSO READ | Sensex vaults 1,422 points as exit polls predict NDA win

Among Sensex stocks, Reliance, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the only ones that ended in green. All the banks and other financials that had a field day on Monday ended in red after hitting intraday highs. Bajaj Finance, after a stellar fourth quarter earnings at a time when other NBFCs were fighting liquidity crunch, hit a Rs 2 lakh crore market cap.

“We see the equity valuations as ‘fair’ relative to our macro models, but a potential for ‘valuation overshoot’ in the near-term if exit polls come true. In the medium term, we expect NIFTY returns to be largely driven by mid-teen earnings growth (aided by banks) with a 12-m NIFTY target of 12,500,” Goldman Sachs said in a report. After a record surge on Monday, with markets trading at 18 times forward earnings, Goldman Sachs said it sees limited fundamental headroom for any significant re-rating.

ALSO READ | Sensex zooms past 39,000 mark, rallies over 1,100 points as exit polls favour NDA

Data from NSE showed that foreign portfolio investors continued to be net buyers while domestic investors continued to be net sellers on Tuesday. Some traders caution against creating fresh positions ahead of the final poll outcome on Thursday. However, they say the risk to downside on Thursday would arise only if the predictions for NDA and UPA are far off the mark from what exit polls have predicted.

“Technically, while the Nifty has corrected, the underlying trend remains up. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 11,857-11,884 are taken out. Crucial supports to watch for any weakness are at 11,682-11,657,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.DBS Group in a report said there is unlikely to be any material change to growth prospects this year and reiterated its prediction of average 7 per cent GDP growth. The outcome as per exit polls would remove a risk event from the horizon, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nifty NSE BSE Sensex Exit Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp