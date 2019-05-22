Home Business

Demand for 4G tablets grow 62 per cent in India in the first quarter, Lenovo leads

Lenovo with 26 per cent led the market, followed by Samsung at 17 per cent and iBall also at 17 per cent. Apple was fourth with 9 per cent market share.

Published: 22nd May 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Lenovo leads the market with 26 per cent. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The shipment of 4G tablets grew 62 per cent in India in the first quarter of 2019 which was led by Lenovo, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to CyberMedia Research's (CMR) "Tablet PC Market Report Review for 1Q CY2019", there was a 28 per cent sequential increase in tablet shipments in the Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Lenovo with 26 per cent led the market, followed by Samsung at 17 per cent and iBall also at 17 per cent. Apple was fourth with 9 per cent market share.

"Lenovo covers 90 per cent market in 4G tablet. In the coming quarters, the market share for Samsung is potentially going to decline as there are no new launches of tablets slated from their end," said Menka Kumari, an analyst with IIG-CMR.

The overall tablet market saw an 11 per cent decline in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter last year.

"The onset of foldable smartphones is also likely to potentially challenge the future of the tablet market. While Samsung faced some initial hiccups with its Galaxy Fold, there are others such as Huawei and Motorola waiting in the wings with their foldable innovations," added Kumari. 

Smartphones, as well as the ultrabooks,  are also eating up the tablet market. "Tablets fits somewhere in between the ultrabooks and smartphones. While the increased size of screen and affordability of smartphone are primarily the main reasons behind the decline of the tablet market, Ultrabooks with better processors and RAM, are also posing stiff competition to tablets,' said Kanika Jain, manager, New Initiatives, CMR.

Due to its shrinking Tablet business, DataWind has recently closed down its two manufacturing facilities in India.

The trend in the first quarter is expected to continue with a combination of new trends and opportunities such as the shift from 3G to 4G.

"In the coming quarters, the tablet market will increase because of the launch of new models by Lenovo in tablets. 4G tablets have already captured the majority of the market while 2G has seen a continuous decline in India," said Kumari.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
4G tablets Lenovo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp