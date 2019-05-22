Home Business

GST Network releases prototype of simplified return filing system

It will allow users to use functionality such as drop-down menus, invoice upload, upload of purchase register for matching with a system created inward supplies.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

fictitious_firms_GST

Representational Image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GST Network on Wednesday released a demo tool for the new and simplified return filing form which will be launched sometime later in the year.

The prototype available on webportal gives stakeholders a feel of what the new return filing system will look like. GSTN also sought stakeholder feedback on the proposed offline tool.

It will allow users to use functionality such as drop-down menus, invoice upload, upload of purchase register for matching with a system created inward supplies.

In the proposed system of new GST return filing, a normal taxpayer would have to file form GST RET-1 (Normal) or Form GST RET-2 (Sahaj) or Form GST RET-3 (Sugam) on either monthly or quarterly basis.

Annexure of supplies (GST ANX-1) and Annexure of Inward Supplies (GST ANX-2) will be filed as part of these returns.

All the outward supplies will be detailed in GST ANX-1 while GST ANX-2 will contain details of inward supplies auto-populated mainly from the suppliers' GST ANX-1.

Suppliers will have to file a detailed return in form GST RET-1. Businesses which make supplies to only consumers (B2C) have to file return form 'Sahaj'.

It includes details of outward supplies and inward supplies attracting a reverse charge as well as a summary of inward supplies for claiming an input tax credit (ITC).

Besides, businesses making supplies to both businesses (B2B) and consumers (B2C) have to file returns form 'Sugam'.

It includes a summary of supplies made and tax liability, a summary of inward supplies for claiming ITC, along with details of interest due and tax payment.

Stakeholders can share their comments on 'feedback.newreturn@gstn.org.in', said GSTN, the company which handles the technology backbone of Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

The new return filing format would replace the current requirement of filing final sales return GSTR-1; and summary sales return GSTR-3B.

The GST Council in July last year decided that the simplified GST return forms -- Sahaj and Sugam -- would be rolled out on a pilot basis from April 1, 2019, while mandatory filing across the country would kick in from July.

However, the pilot project was deferred as the systems were not finalised. EY India Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, with this prototype being released, implementation of the new simplified returns is expected to be a reality soon.

"The companies would now need to ensure appropriate modifications are executed to their ERPs, business processes, etc. for culling out information to be disclosed and eligibility of input tax credits."

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said: "users and developers are expected to use the interactive tool and give feedback on the prototype, allowing users to use various functionalities including uploading of invoices and purchase registers".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST network GST GSTN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp