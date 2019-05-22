Home Business

Maruti Suzuki under CCI scanner for anti-competitive practices

Automakers typically sell cars at wholesale prices to dealers, who sell them to customers at a higher retail price that includes their commissions.

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating accusations of anti-competitive conduct by the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL). News agency Reuters on Tuesday reported that MSIL has been accused of controlling how discounts are offered by its dealers in the country. When contacted, MSIL refused to comment on this. 

The CCI is conducting an enquiry into claims that Maruti Suzuki forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if the dealers operated freely, Reuters reported, quoting sources.

Automakers typically sell cars at wholesale prices to dealers, who sell them to customers at a higher retail price that includes their commissions. It is up to the dealer to offer discounts and take a lower profit margin, which they often do. Korean carmaker Hyundai was found guilty of similar charges in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Competition Commission of India Maruti Suzuki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp