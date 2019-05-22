Maruti Suzuki under CCI scanner for anti-competitive practices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating accusations of anti-competitive conduct by the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL). News agency Reuters on Tuesday reported that MSIL has been accused of controlling how discounts are offered by its dealers in the country. When contacted, MSIL refused to comment on this.

The CCI is conducting an enquiry into claims that Maruti Suzuki forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if the dealers operated freely, Reuters reported, quoting sources.

Automakers typically sell cars at wholesale prices to dealers, who sell them to customers at a higher retail price that includes their commissions. It is up to the dealer to offer discounts and take a lower profit margin, which they often do. Korean carmaker Hyundai was found guilty of similar charges in 2017.