Home Business

RBI hopes to increase PoS transactions by 34 per cent in two years

With the use of cash remaining unabated, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants to Indians to use more debit cards to boost digital transactions. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

With the use of cash remaining unabated, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants to Indians to use more debit cards to boost digital transactions. Over the next two years, as it attempts to improve the card acceptance infrastructure, the central bank hopes to increase cashless transactions by at least 34 per cent in point of sale (PoS) terminals to 50 lakh by 2021 from the current 37 lakh. “Given the current growth trend, it is expected to have 5 million active PoS by end 2021,” RBI said in its Vision document released last week.

It added that along with digital PoS or QR code systems, which are also expected to increase substantially, the entire card acceptance infrastructure will be improved six times the present level by end of 2021 to drive their vision for a cash-lite economy and shift Cash on Delivery (CoD) transactions to digital modes for e-commerce. 

The vision document proposes a safe, secure, convenient, quick and affordable e-payment system as it expects the number of digital transactions to increase more than four times to 8,707 crore in December 2021. Debit card and credit card transactions through PoS for March, 2019 stood at Rs 5,30,111 crore and Rs 5,76,511 crore respectively against Rs 4,18,567 crore and Rs 4,43,081 crore respectively for March, 2018.

According to the vision document, payment systems like UPI/IMPS are likely to register average annualised growth of over 100 per cent and NEFT at 40 per cent over the vision period (up to December 2021).(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Cash on Delivery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp