Home Business

SEBI proposes review of buyback norms for companies with NBFC and HFC as subsidiaries

The committee has proposed that post buyback debt to capital and free reserves ratio of 2:1 should be considered on consolidated basis excluding subsidiaries that are regulated and have AAA ratings.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regulator SEBI on Wednesday proposed changes to share buyback norms for companies having non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies as subsidiaries. A discussion paper has been issued to seek suggestions relating to review of conditions for buyback of securities.

SEBI's Primary Markets Advisory Committee (PMAC) had made certain recommendations with respect to buyback of shares for companies having Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs).

According to the discussion paper, the committee has proposed that post buyback debt to capital and free reserves ratio of 2:1 should be considered on consolidated basis, excluding subsidiaries that are regulated and have AAA ratings.

Such subsidiaries should not have a debt to equity ratio of more than 5:1 on standalone basis, as per the discussion paper. "Further, PMAC suggested that infrastructure companies are not separately regulated and have better use of money and therefore no such exclusion may be considered for infrastructure companies," SEBI said.

Comments have been sought on the discussion paper till June 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EBI SEBI buyback norms Primary Markets Advisory Committee NBFC buyback norms Housing Finance Companies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp