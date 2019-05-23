Home Business

Lok Sabha elections 2019 results: Investor wealth zooms Rs 2.87 lakh crore as Modi wave helps market to hit record high

During the trade, it hit an all time high of 40,124.96, as early trends suggested a majority for the ruling NDA.

Published: 23rd May 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investor wealth zoomed Rs 2.87 lakh crore in morning trade Thursday led by a rally in the equity market where the BSE benchmark Sensex hit 40,000-mark for the first time ever.

The 30-share index zoomed over 900 points to hit an intra-day high of 40,012.35.

During the trade, it hit an all time high of 40,124.96, as early trends suggested a majority for the ruling NDA.

Following the jump in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies rose sharply by Rs 2,87,028.8 crore to Rs 1,53,56,153.14 crore in early trade from Rs 1,50,69,124.34 crore on Wednesday.

From the Sensex pack, 25 scrips were trading with gains led by Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RIL.

Nearly two hours into counting, television channels on Thursday showed India's ruling NDA leading in more than 300 seats with the BJP at 270-plus while the UPA hovered around the 100 mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp