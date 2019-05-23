Home Business

Muthoot Finance aims to grow its personal loan book to 1,000 crore

The gold financing company announced the launch of its personal loan business for salaried class in Delhi-NCR and aims to expand this facility to other states as well in the next two years.

Published: 23rd May 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Muthoot

Representational image of Muthoot groups

By Express News Service

DELHI: Gold financing company Muthoot Finance aims to grow its personal loan book size to the tune of Rs 750-1000 crore by the end of this financial year as it readies to scale up its business beyond the southern states riding on increased demand for credit across low-to-medium income households.

Following its success in its home state of Kerala and neighbouring Karnataka, the private lender on Tuesday announced the launch of its personal loan business for salaried class in Delhi-NCR and aims to expand this facility to western and eastern states as well in the next two years. 

“Any salaried individual with minimum monthly wages of Rs 10,000 in smaller towns and Rs 20,000 in metros can avail this facility. Repayment tenor will vary up to five years at an interest of 14-23 percent," George M Alexander, Executive Director, Muthoot Finance said. In metros, the company will extend personal loans in the range of Rs 1-10 lakh, while in other towns it will start from Rs 50,000. "From current level of 16 locations, we want to take its availability to 18 more locations this year”, he added.

Alexander added that disbursement of personal loans, has grown consistently over the last ten years and the appetite for the same among its existing clients remain robust. “In FY18, our non-gold loan book was just nine per cent and this year we made it 13 per cent,” he added. Further, it aims to leverage the existing customer base through its branches and direct sales team, thereby reaching to more customers. In mid-June, Muthoot plans to launch its products in Rajasthan which would be followed by its expansion in other states.

So far, the company has disbursed personal loans worth Rs 125 crore since its foray into the personal loan category. “This is our first unsecured product and we have a goal to grow the book size of our personal loans to Rs 3,000 crore by 2023 and this fiscal we intend to achieve Rs 750-1,000 crore,” Alexander said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muthoot Finance Muthoot personal loan book size Muthoot Finance expansion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp