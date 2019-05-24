Home Business

11.38 lakh jobs created in March in formal sector, shows ESIC data

As per ESIC's latest payroll data, around 1.48 crore jobs were generated in 2018-19 financial year.

Published: 24th May 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gross employment generation in the formal sector rose to 11.38 lakh in March from 11.02 lakh in February, according to official data.

As per ESIC's latest payroll data, around 1.48 crore jobs were generated in 2018-19 financial year.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) did not provide gross new enrolments for March 2018.

Total gross new enrolments were at 88.30 lakh during the seven-month period from September 2017 to March 2018. ESIC has been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

The Central Statistics Office Friday released payroll or new enrolment data of ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority together. The CSO is releasing the data of these three bodies since April 2018 covering the period from September 2017.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll data showed that net enrolments rose to 8.14 lakh in March against 7.88 lakh in February this year.

Around 67.59 lakh new subscribers joined social security schemes run by EPFO during entire 2018-19. Total net new enrolments were at 15.52 lakh during the seven-month period to March 2018.

The retirement fund body has also been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period from September 2017.

EPFO in its payroll data did not provide monthly net new enrolments for March 2018.

The CSO said the report released Friday gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jobs Employees' State Insurance Corporation ESIC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp