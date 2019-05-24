Home Business

After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes poly pack milk prices

Among the 7 variants that Mother Dairy produces, prices of all except Bulk Vended Milk and Cow Milk (1000 ml) have been hiked by Rs 1-2.

Published: 24th May 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following the price hike by Amul Milk, Mother Dairy is to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR effective from Saturday, the company said in a statement here.

The Mother Dairy 1 litre pack price has been increased by Re 1 and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack, the statement said.

However, no price hike is being made in its Bulk Vended Milk (BVM), popularly known as Token Milk, the company said.

According to Mother Dairy, milk procurement prices have been continuously on the rise for the last three to four months due to the increase in feed and fodder cost by 15-20 per cent as well as labour costs, among others.

However, while paying higher prices to producers by 7-8 per cent compared to last year, the consumer prices had been kept intact.

The last consumer price revision in Delhi NCR for poly pack milk was done in March 2017, the company said.

Among the 7 variants that Mother Dairy produces, prices of all except Bulk Vended Milk and Cow Milk (1000 ml) have been hiked by Rs 1-2.

The new rates for the 1 litre pack of Full Cream Milk will be Rs 53, and the 500 ml pack will cost Rs 27.

Similary, the 1 litre Toned Milk pack will cost Rs 42, while the 500 ml pack will be priced at Rs 22, up from Rs 41 and Rs 21, respectively. Skimmed Milk of 500 ml pack size will now cost Rs 21, up from Rs 20.

Amul Milk prices earlier had been hiked by Rs 2 a litre with effect from Tuesday across all its six brands sold in the major markets of Delhi NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mother Dairy milk prices Amul Milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp