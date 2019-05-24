Home Business

Reliance Capital sells mutual fund business to JV partner Nippon

The deal would get the cash-strapped Reliance Capital Rs 6,000 crore ($860 million) and help it pare debt substantially.

Published: 24th May 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Capital chairman Anil Ambani. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reliance Capital has signed definitive binding agreements with Japanese partner Nippon Life Insurance to sell its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM), the Anil Ambani group company said on Thursday. The deal would get the cash-strapped Reliance Capital Rs 6,000 crore ($860 million) and help it pare debt substantially.

This amount includes stake sale proceeds, both from what Reliance Capital will receive from Nippon and through an “offer for sale” to other financial investors. Reliance Capital currently holds a 42.88 per cent stake in RNAM, while Nippon holds a similar quantum. Reliance Capital will fully exit the mutual fund business. 

Meanwhile, as part of the transaction, Nippon Life will make an open offer to other public shareholders as per the regulatory requirements at Rs 230 a share, but at the same time will hold its stake at the level permissible for promoters at 75 per cent, the press release said. The offer price has been set at 15.5 per cent premium calculated at the minimum 60-day price. 
Reliance Capital said the entire proceeds of Rs 6,000 crore will be used to bring down its debt by 33 per cent. 

Anil D Ambani, chairman, Reliance Group, said, “I am delighted that our longstanding and most valued partner, Nippon Life Insurance, is increasing its stake in RNAM to 75 per cent. The monetisation of the RNAM stake is part of our value unlocking strategy. We expect this transaction, together with other deals underway, to substantially reduce RCAP’s debt by over 50 per cent in the current financial year.”
 Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries have gone through ratings downgrades recently, with rating agencies raising concerns over the liquidity profile of the group and delays in raising funds from asset monetisation. 

Debt to be pared down by 33%
Reliance Capital said the entire proceeds of Rs 6,000 crore will be used to bring down its debt by 33 per cent.  “We expect this transaction, together with other deals underway, to substantially reduce debt by over 50 per cent in the current financial year,” Anil Ambani, chairman, Reliance Capital said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Capital Nippon Life Insurance Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp