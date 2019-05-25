Home Business

Fresh policy package for start-ups soon as govt seeks employment boost 

The economic survey and the budget are also likely to reveal more policy initiatives in this direction.

Published: 25th May 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With the Narendra Modi-led government returning to office with a full majority, promoting entrepreneurship and start-ups is all set to be the next focus area of the new dispensation, with sources saying that there is a fresh package for the sector. 
“Employment and job creation remained one of the controversial topics for the government and job creation remained an unfinished agenda. Now that the BJP is back to power with a full majority, the government will take forward its flagship programme,” a senior official told this publication. 
The NDA government’s Startup India initiative was launched on January 16, 2016, to empower entrepreneurship through innovation and design. In the last five years, the government has started initiatives like a Fund of Funds (FFS) under SIDBI, measures promoting women entrepreneurship and many regulatory tweaks in the fintech space. However, many measures remain part of an unfinished agenda and many issues like the angel tax on capital raised by start-ups had dampened spirits among the fledgling firms. 

However, over the last few months, the government had already initiated many reforms, including the dilution of the draconian angel tax by relaxing norms for companies that qualify as start-ups. The official also added that going forward this reform agenda will be carried forward.
“Now, there is stability for the next five years, the government will be able to take many more reform measures. This will include the process of registering start-ups, relaxing funding norms, setting up of many incubators among others,” the official added.

The new Startup India Action plan has a 19-point agenda, which envisages several incubation centres, easier patent filing, tax exemptions, ease of setting-up of business, a `10,000 crore corpus fund, and a faster exit mechanism among others. The economic survey and the budget are also likely to reveal more policy initiatives in this direction.

