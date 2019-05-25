Home Business

Hinduja Group confirms its interest in Jet Airways  

The group is reportedly in talks with various stakeholders including Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to revive Jet, which on April 17 temporarily shut down operations.

Hinduja Group

The Hinduja brothers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dheeraj G Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Groups’ commercial vehicle arm Ashok Leyland, on Friday confirmed reports of the group’s interest in the grounded Jet Airways and said that it is “evaluating options” to pick up a stake in the airline. 

Executives of the Hinduja Group, Etihad and State Bank of India met on May 23 in Abu Dhabi to work out the contours of a deal. However, there is no confirmation yet on when they will make an investment.
Hinduja, while announcing Ashok Leyland’s results, said it is premature to talk anything more about Jet. 

Jet shares had picked up significantly in last 3-4 days after reports of Hinduja’s interest emerged. However, stocks tanked nearly 5 per cent to `148.10 on BSE Friday, after it was reported that the Hindujas’ and Etihad failed to reach a deal.

