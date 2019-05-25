Home Business

India Inc wants simpler MAT, corporate tax lower at 25 per cent

These tax changes were sought by a FICCI delegation led by Rajan Bharti Mittal, managing director of Bharti Enterprises, which met revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Friday.

Published: 25th May 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India Inc wants the new government to remove the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) and replace it with a simpler one as is currently applicable to non-corporates at a lower 10 per cent rate. It also wants the corporate tax rate to be brought down to 25 per cent.

These tax changes were sought by a FICCI delegation led by Rajan Bharti Mittal, managing director of Bharti Enterprises, which met revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Friday. Currently, firms with a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore enjoy a lower tax rate of 25 per cent, while those with turnover of over Rs 250 crore have to pay 30 per cent corporate tax.

Industry doyen Adi Godrej had also similarly sought reduction of corporate tax to a uniform 25 per cent on Thursday. Moreover, a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is also slated to meet finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, who also doubles up as the economic affairs secretary, on Monday, to list its demands. Sources said that CII too will be seeking reduction in MAT and corporate taxes.

The demand for a simpler or lower form of MAT is not new but has in the past not been agreed upon, as a significant amount of revenue would be foregone. The concept was introduced to target those companies that make huge profits and pay a dividend to their shareholders but pay zero corporate tax by taking advantage of various deductions and exemptions allowed under the Corporate Tax Act. But with the introduction of MAT, the companies have to pay a fixed percentage of their profits as Minimum Alternate Tax. MAT is currently about 18.5 per cent of the Book profits, besides surcharge and cess as applicable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minimum Alternate Tax FICCI CII

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp