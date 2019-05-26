Home Business

Netflix loses another top content executive 

Even as OTT video platform Netflix begins sharpening its focus on the Indian market, the company is set to lose another top executive.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:26 AM

Even as OTT video platform Netflix begins sharpening its focus on the Indian market, the company is set to lose another top executive. According to reports from US-based media organisations this week, Simran Sethi, one of Netflix’s key executives managing the original content business in India, is leaving the company after two years. 

The Hollywood Reporter cited sources to say that one of the reasons for Sethi to decide to quit was because the executive did not want to move back to India. It is to be noted that the previous exit of a top executive from Netflix was Swati Shetty, who sources say also left the company opting out of moving to India. It is understood that top management is of the view that the India business needs to fulfilled from the platform’s Mumbai office. While it is unclear who will replace Sethi, sources say that the new executive for the role will likely be based in Mumbai. 

Netflix has been very serious about sharpening its focus on the India market, which it believes has the potential to be high-earner for the company. For instance, it recently appointed Bela Bajaria as the head of International non-English TV originals. Bajaria took over the role after the exit of former international originals vice-president Erik Barmack.

It has already invested a lot into its business in India, and especially into original content in a market= where regional language entertainment reigns supreme, commissioning over 10 original series and over 20 original films so far. 

