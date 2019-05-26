NTPC net up 49 per cent in Q4, board approves dividend of 25 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC Limited has reported a net profit of Rs 4,350.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, registering a 48.7 per cent increase over the net profit of Rs 2,925.59 crore recorded in same quarter a year ago.

The higher profits are attributed to better sales, controlled costs and tax adjustments in the quarter under review. However, total income during the quarter under review fell by 4.54 per cent to Rs 2,2545.61 crore.

The company board has also recommended a final dividend of 25 per cent (Rs 2.50 on equity share of Rs 10 each) for the fiscal year 2018-2019. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.58 per equity share for 2018-19 paid in February 2019. Notably, this is the 26th consecutive year of dividend payment by the company.

On a consolidated basis, its total income was Rs 97,537.34 crore in FY19 as against Rs 89,641.59 crore in the previous year, registering an increase of 8.81 per cent.