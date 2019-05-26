Home Business

Sun TV profits hit by new tariff order 

Southern media giant Sun TV Network has disclosed a weak performance for the quarter ending March 2019, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 283.07 crore, down 2 per cent year-on-year.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Southern media giant Sun TV Network has disclosed a weak performance for the quarter ending March 2019, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 283.07 crore, down 2 per cent year-on-year. According to brokerages and analysts, the company is likely to see continued impact from the Telecom and Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) New Tariff Order over the next few months. 

Muted advertising and subscription revenue was the primary factor that impacted growth in earnings, however, overall revenue for the firm grew by a substantial 24 per cent at Rs 888 crore. As for EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), the company recorded a 16 per cent increase to Rs 608 crore, but margins contracted by 4.5 per cent to 68.4 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

“Subscription revenues for the quarter was up by around 4 per cent at Rs 319.77 crore, as against Rs 308.84 crores for the corresponding quarter ended March, 2018,” Sun TV Network said in a release. Advertising revenue growth for Q4 was flat, against most analysts expectations of a 5-7 per cent increase. 
Going forward, brokerages say that there might still be a transitory impact from the NTO. Delays in the planned launch of its new Marathi channel is also expected to impact performance.

“Efforts on forming a digital strategy are still ongoing and the company remains elusive in sharing any details. The delay on that front, along with rising competition with aggressive investments in regional content, remains a concern. NTO implementation is transitory and expected to impact revenue growth in the first half of FY20 as well..,” said an Emkay research note. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp