Home Business

GAIL posts 20 per cent rise in March quarter profit, shareholders to get 1:1 bonus

Revenue rose to Rs 18,763.87 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal year when compared with Rs 15,430.69 crore net profit in the year-ago period.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

GAIL

GAIL is facing stiff opposition in Tharangambadi taluk. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State gas utility GAIL India Monday reported a 20 per cent rise in its March quarter net profit as margins on natural gas sales and transmission more than made up for the loss in the petrochemical business.

Net profit in January-March at Rs 1,222.23 crore, or Rs 4.98 per share, was 19.70 per cent higher than Rs 1,020.92 crore, or Rs 4.53 a share, net profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue rose to Rs 18,763.87 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal year when compared with Rs 15,430.69 crore net profit in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as rally continues on PM Modi's return

The board of GAIL also approved a 1:1 bonus - issue of one free share for every share held. GAIL had a segment loss of Rs 20 crore in its petrochemical business. Also, pre-tax profit on LPG and liquid hydrocarbons business halved to Rs 416.15 crore.

This, however, was made good by higher margins on gas transmission and natural gas sales businesses.

Pre-tax profit on gas transmission business rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 777.92 crore while that on natural gas marketing tripled to Rs 587.53 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GAIL India GAIL Shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp